Kontron honours Rutronik as “Top Sales Partner Best Revenue” again

Long-standing partner and manufacturer of mainboards – Kontron – awarded Rutronik again as “Top Sales Partner Best Revenue”. In addition to the outstanding sales figures, the enormous technical knowledge of the experts at Rutronik was highlighted.

During the “Kontron Sales Partner Meeting 2022” Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH received the award “Top Sales Partner Best Revenue”. The manufacturer of mainboards honours the performance of the experts in the Boards & Storage division in terms of sales, but also the expertise about the product portfolio as well as the consulting services provided to customers. Top products include the K38XX series, designed for 12th generation Intel Core processors, and the D3723-R mITX motherboard, which supports the AMD Ryzen R2000 series. Besides industrial quality, the manufacturer also relies on a special strategy. All products are developed and produced in Germany.

“We focus consciously on mainboards ‘designed and made in Germany’, which convince with high quality, extensive tools, special features, and longevity. The Rutronik team knows perfectly how to communicate the added value of our products to an extensive client base in a wide range of markets and to support customers in the best possible way with consulting and design-in expertise. This award for a long-standing loyal partner is highly deserved,” states Peter Hoser, Vice President Product Center Boards.

Anja Schaal, Senior Manager Product Marketing Boards & Storage at Rutronik, adds: “Being awarded confirms that the symbiosis of high-quality and innovative products with competence and consulting services is successful. The technically leading mainboards developed and produced in Germany enrich our product portfolio. We will pursue this path together and expand our cooperation even further.”