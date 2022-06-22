KIOXIA to introduce JEDEC XFM Ver.1.0-compliant PCIe/NVMe removable storage device

KIOXIA Europe has announced sampling of, what it says is, the industry’s first XFM Ver.1.0-compliant removable PCIe attached, NVMe storage device in capacities of 256GB and 512GB: the XFMEXPRESS XT2. With the new XT2 form factor and connector, the XFM Ver.1.0 standard storage device delivers features designed to revolutionize ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices and various embedded applications.

First introduced in August of 2019, and then presented as a proposal to the JEDEC Subcommittee for Electrical Specifications and Command Protocols, KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 is a new form factor for PCIe/NVMe devices. Featuring a powerful combination of small size, speed and serviceability, XFMEXPRESS technology was developed to enhance next-generation mobile and embedded applications. KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 is the first product to meet the specification of the JEDEC standard.

KIOXIA XFMEXPRESS XT2 Key Features and Benefits:

Serviceability

The XFMEXPRESS XT2 enables a new category of small storage devices that are easy to service or upgrade. By pairing a robust, compact package with removable storage functionality and flexibility, the XFMEXPRESS XT2 helps diminish technical barriers and design constraints.

Mobile-Friendly Footprint

The JEDEC XFM DEVICE Ver.1.0 form factor’s small size and low profile (14mm x 18mm x 1.4mm) offers a 252mm[2] footprint, optimizing the mounting space for ultra-compact host devices without sacrificing performance or serviceability. With this minimized z-height, the XFMEXPRESS XT2’s form factor is excellent for thin and light notebooks and creates new design possibilities for next generation applications and systems.

Interface

Designed for speed, the XFMEXPRESS XT2 implements a PCIe 4.0 x 2 lanes, NVMe 1.4b interface. The XFMEXPRESS XT2’s industry-leading[3] performance capabilities and durable form factor provide a compelling alternative to other SSD form factors (such as M.2), enabling superior computing and entertainment experiences.

“Recognizing the need for a new class of removable storage, KIOXIA, inventor of flash memory, leveraged its extensive background in single package memory designs to develop the XFMEXPRESS XT2.” comments, Axel Stoermann, Vice President for Memory Marketing & Engineering, KIOXIA Europe GmbH. ”We are planning to innovate and lead the way forward with more breakthrough storage solutions for complex design challenges in the future.”

KIOXIA will demonstrate its XT2 solution live at Embedded World 2022 in Nurnberg, Germany from 21-23 June in Hall 3A booth #3A-117 as well as the Flash Memory Summit 2022 from 02-04 August at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California.