KIOXIA strengthens line-up of embedded flash memory products for consumer applications

KIOXIA has begun sampling the latest generation of its JEDEC[1] e-MMC Ver. 5.1[2]-compliant embedded flash memory products for consumer applications. The new products are available in capacities of 64 and 128 gigabytes (GB) and integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package.

Demand for mid-range capacities in consumer products such as tablets and IoT devices continues to grow. Although the market slowly shifts to UFS, there are cases where e-MMC will continue to be relevant. The new KIOXIA e-MMC devices expand the available options.

A leading provider of flash memory and storage for consumer applications and mobile devices, KIOXIA has been supporting e-MMC since 2007 and claims to be the first supplier to introduce the higher performance follow-on solution to e-MMC, UFS[3], in early 2013. Today, KIOXIA’s broad lineup of e-MMC and UFS solutions provide support across a wide range of densities (4GB-1TB).

This latest generation BiCS FLASH-based e-MMC offers the following features well-suited to the requirements of consumer applications, including:

● A newer generation of BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory[4] ● Improved architecture that reduces internal write amplification and achieves more stable sequential write performance

● Pre-programmed user data that will now have higher reliability[5] before it is sent for reflow during customer’s manufacturing process

● Idle to auto-sleep time is reduced by 100x[6] from existing generation to help extend user application’s battery life

● Faster performance is achievable through accessing multiple dies inside the device

● Supports JEDEC eMMC 5.1 standard with fastest interface speed (HS400)

“Reflecting on evolving consumer applications that require enhanced, next-generation e-MMC, KIOXIA addresses this need by introducing the latest JEDEC e-MMC Ver. 5.1 and delivering broader, higher-performance product lineup, and in that, leading the way forward,” said Axel Stoermann, vice president memory marketing & engineering, KIOXIA Europe GmbH.

KIOXIA is now sampling its next-gen e-MMC devices, with general availability expected in October.

1: JEDEC is a registered trademark of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association.

2: One of standard specifications of embedded flash memory defined by JEDEC.

3: Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification. JEDEC is a registered trademark of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association. First claim as of 2/7/2013.

4: Compared to existing KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory e-MMC products.

5: Compared to existing KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory e-MMC products which did not have a higher reliability before soldering mode.

6: 100x is calculated from current product auto-sleep time of 200 milliseconds (ms) to the new device which is now 2ms. By allowing the e-MMC to go from idle mode to auto-sleep faster, the battery drain will be slower, extending battery life.