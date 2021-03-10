KIOXIA Introduces World’s Thinnest 1TB Ver 3.1 UFS Embedded Flash Memory Device

KIOXIA Europe GmbH announced sampling of its 1 terabyte (TB) Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices. Housed in a 1.1mm-high package – making it the thinnest 1TB UFS offering available – the new product utilizes KIOXIA’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and achieves sequential read speed of up to 2,050MB/sec and sequential write speed of up to 1,200MB/sec.

Mobile devices are constantly evolving, and 5G networks are poised to deliver levels of speed, scale and complexities the likes of which have never been seen before. Reaping the connectivity benefits of 5G – namely, faster downloads and reduced lag time – requires high performance and low power consumption. Additionally, with 5G making it easier and faster for users to store even more on their mobile devices, the storage requirements for smartphones and other applications are increasing at a rapid pace. KIOXIA’s 1TB UFS brings the ultra-high speed read/write performance, low power consumption, shortened application launch times and storage capacity demanded by 5G and other digital consumer products.

KIOXIA’s new 1TB UFS device integrates BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller, which performs error correction, wear leveling, logical-to-physical address translation and bad-block management for simplified system development.

“The introduction of a 1 TB UFS device with a super thin package reconfirms the leading position of KIOXIA in the mobile NAND Flash memory market. Mobile markets continuously require higher performance and densities to enable the development of new features and functions”, explains Axel Stoermann, Vice President Memory Marketing & Engineering, KIOXIA Europe GmbH.

The new UFS 1TB device includes the following features:

• WriteBooster: Enables significantly faster write speeds.

• Host Performance Booster (HPB) Ver. 2.0: Improves random read performance by utilizing the host side memory to store logical to physical translation tables. While HPB Ver. 1.0 only enables 4KB chunk size access, HPB Ver. 2.0 enables wider access – which can further boost random read performance.