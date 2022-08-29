KIOXIA introduces industrial grade BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory

KIOXIA Europe GmbH is sampling new industrial-grade flash memory devices. This new lineup utilizes KIOXIA’s latest generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology, and is available in a 132-BGA package. Densities range from 512 gigabits (64 gigabytes) to 4 terabits (512 gigabytes) to support the unique requirements of industrial applications – including telecommunication, networking, embedded computing and much more.

The memory requirements for many industrial applications stand in stark contrast to those of SSDs designed to be housed in climate-controlled data centers – including the need for extended temperature ranges and the ability to maintain high reliability and performance in rugged operating conditions. Designed with these needs in mind, the new KIOXIA devices support a wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C).

The devices have the ability to convert Triple-Level Cell (TLC) flash memory (3-bits per cell) to Single-Level Cell (1-bit per cell) mode – improving performance and reliability.

“KIOXIA is committed to supporting multiple industrial-grade solutions and accommodating applications that have long life cycles. With the addition of next-generation Industrial Grade BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory, we can now present an efficient and highly reliable embedded memory solution for environments requiring a wider temperature range and increased support for the processor,” said Axel Stoermann, KIOXIA Europe GmbH.

KIOXIA also offers wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C) low density SLC flash memory solutions designed to support industrial applications.