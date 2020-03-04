Kioxia First to Deliver PCIe 4.0 Solid State Drives

PCI Express 4.0 was designed to enable doubling the performance of client, server and storage systems, pushing speeds up to 16.0GT/s (gigatransfers per second throughput per lane), driving new performance levels for cloud and enterprise applications.

Kioxia Europe GmbH (formerly Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH), has announced that its line-up of PCIe 4.0 NVMe enterprise and data center solid state drives (SSDs) are now shipping to customers.

“As established leader in developing PCIe 4.0 NVMe Express SSDs, Kioxia continues to push the limits of flash storage performance”, said Paul Rowan, VP SSD Marketing & Engineering at Kioxia Europe GmbH. “We were the first company to publicly demonstrate PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and are now the first to commence shipment of these next-generation drives.”

CM6 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs

Dual-ported for high-availability, Kioxia’s CM6 Series of PCIe 4.0, Gen4 4lane (or Dual-port, 2lane), and NVMe 1.4 Enterprise SSDs deliver best-in-class sequential and random read/write performance of up to 6.9 GB/s and up to 1.4M IOPS. These represent improvements of up to 2x over its PCIe 3.0 predecessors and are 12x faster than typical SATA drives. Designed for enterprise applications and use cases – including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, caching layer, financial trading and data analytics – the CM6 Series is available in capacities of up to 30.72TB.

CD6 Series Data Center NVMe SSDs

Kioxia’s CD6 Series of PCIe 4.0, Gen4 4lane and NVMe 1.4 data center SSDs are single-ported for servers, and targeted to hyperscale data center and general purpose applications, such as database, cloud/container environments, web servers and media streaming. The CD6 Series will be available in capacities of up to 15.36TB, with up to 6.2GB/s throughput and 1.0 M IOPS random access performance.

Both, the CM6 and CD6 Series have a lineup of 1 DWPD (Drive Write per Day) and 3 DWPD devices, and include a broad range of security/encryption options. Also, the new SSDs have successfully passed PCI-SIG Workshop compliance and are on the UNH-IOL Integrator’s list for NVMe 1.4 device compatibility.