KEMET introduces 1,000 V AC/DC AEC-Q200 common mode choke solution for EMI suppression in harsh environments

58 mins ago Automotive, Electric Vehicles, Electromagnetic Interference (EMI), Industrial, News 52 Views

KEMET, part of the YAGEO Group and a global electronic components supplier, has announced its new SCF-XV series of AEC-Q200 qualified common mode chokes. This series fulfills the growing need for high voltage automotive and harsh environment industrial EMI filtering applications. The SCF-XV series offers up to 1,000 V AC/DC, the highest rated voltage. The nanocrystalline metal core results in a reduced footprint, rated current range from 5 to 35 A, DCR from 0.65 to 40.3 mΩ, an operating temperature from -40°C to +150°C, two different layouts (vertical/horizontal), and three different outer core diameters (19/25/29 mm). The toroidal coils are designed with nanocrystalline metal cores and are useful in various noise countermeasure fields. These features position SCF-XV as an impressive EMI suppression solution. This series addresses design engineers’ needs with a wide variety of characteristics for automotive and harsh environment industrial applications (robotics, high voltage power supplies, high reliability) and completes KEMET’s already existing automotive-grade common mode chokes portfolio including SCR-XV and SCT-XV.

Many solutions comparable to the SCF-XV use ferrite coils are not always AEC-Q200 qualified, have a maximum 750 V AC/DC, and have a larger footprint. With a rated 1,000 V AC/DC and AEC-Q200 qualified, this series, together with SCR-XV and SCT-XV, is suitablel for use in the EV automotive market. This series supports the industry’s trend to increase the vehicle-installed Lithium-ion battery pack voltage to limit drive train currents. With its space-saving and high characteristics, this series also addresses the trend of miniaturization and operation in harsh environmental conditions. Applications include onboard chargers for EV/PHEV, E-compressors, wireless charging systems with 85 kHz, medium power drives for power steering, air conditioning, and mild hybrid 48 V systems.

The SCF-XV series is available immediately via KEMET distributors. To learn more about its capabilities and applications, visit https://www.kemet.com/en/us/new-products.html.

Check Also

New Melexis 3D magnetic resolver IC is optimized for robust motor design

Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, has introduced the MLX90381 3D magnetic pico-resolver. This device …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom