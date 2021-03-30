Keeping the elements out and protecting components – sealed B0 IP67 Series enclosures from BCL hold PCBs vertically or horizontally

Protecting PCBs from the elements effectively is the task of the B0 Series of IP67 enclosures from UK manufacturer BCL Enclosures.

Ensuring continued functioning of electronic circuit boards, these IP67-rated enclosures are made totally dust and particulate tight with a vacuum seal and can protect their contents against the effects of full immersion in up to 1 metre of water for as long as 30 minutes. There are multiple applications for the B0 Series, including in industrial and marine environments.

The B0 series is made in tough ABS plastic and is available in four sizes with either standard 53mm deep or extra deep 78mm bases. Sizes available are: B01 models – 80mm high x 73mm wide; B02 models – 80mm high x 106mm wide; B03 models – 80mm high x 139mm wide; B04 models – 80mm high x 172mm wide. PCBs can be held internally either horizontally or vertically via mounting slots. The enclosures feature M20 threaded cable knockouts and come complete with four captive plastic screws. Unique snap-on DIN rails and flange brackets are available.

Colours are grey and black and bases and lids of the same size can be mixed and matched to produce the desired combination. Transparent lids are also available in each model size for ease of component inspection when required.

The B0 Series of IP67 enclosures are competitively priced for enclosures of their specification and quality and are available from stock or on very short lead times. BCL’s UK team is available to give further advice on suitability for specific customer applications and the company’s customisation services.