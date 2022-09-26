KAMIC presents a magnetic focal point at the Engineering Design Show

KAMIC Magnetics Group, comprising its three specialist magnetics components businesses, ETAL Group, SIGA (Electronics) and Talema will be exhibiting at the forthcoming Engineering Design Show (stand C2). The Group will be showcasing a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions, including SIGA IEC conformant current transformer (CT) products, Talema’s established range of current transformers and toroidal components, alongside a full selection of ETAL magnetic components.

ETAL specialises in custom products and in optimising designs but also offers a range of standard components. Visitors to EDS will be able to see ETAL’s established range of magnetic components which includes chokes, air coils, coils, current transformers, power transformers and signal transformers. The company specialises in custom products and in optimising designs but also offers a range of standard components. Its particular strength is high-end and reliable planar products such as custom designed transformers and inductors that combine superior performance with overall low cost. ETAL also has a long history in designing and manufacturing very small toroid products and complex modules. Often these products are made into common mode chokes but can also be found as compact high efficiency flyback transformers.

In addition, SIGA IC conformant current transformer (CT) products will also be on show at EDS. SIGA manufactures circular or rectangular type CTs, full block or split core, using a UL recognised semi rigid cast resin compound or an IP rated plastic box finish. Other finishes are also available.

Also on the stand, visitors will be able to see examples from Talema’s extensive range of current transformers and toroidal components. These will include its in-house developed high-performance magnetic components such as transformers and inductors, which are used in AC/DC converters, DC/DC converters and signal applications. Most components are custom designed for specific applications, and the business unit also offers a range of standard components.