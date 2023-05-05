KAMIC Magnetics Group showcases strongest ever presence at PCIM

KAMIC Magnetics Group will present its strongest ever power magnetics portfolio at PCIM, and for the first time brings its four specialist magnetics components businesses, Avon Magnetics, ETAL, SIGA Electronics and Talema together on one stand (6-349). This follows the Group’s acquisition of Avon Magnetics earlier in 2023.

Each business in the KAMIC Group Magnetics business unit has its own strength, and together they form a global magnetics powerhouse with 1,100 employees, manufacturing in five countries and direct representation in the world’s most significant economies. The Group is offering customers a comprehensive portfolio which supports them in designing exceptional, efficient power architectures for applications from portable electronics through mains powered systems to renewable energy sources and electric vehicles.

Visitors to PCIM will be able to see a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions from across the Group.

Avon Magnetics has extensive safety expertise and is certified according to AS9100 revision D and ISO9001:2015, which is reflected in the company’s strong position as a supplier to industries such as aerospace, defence and medical technology. Avon is a highly reputed player with strong skills in the design, development and production of wound magnetic components for use in customer-unique and safety critical applications.

Attendees will also see examples from Talema’s strong range of current transformers and toroidal components. These will include its in-house developed high-performance magnetic components such as transformers and inductors, which are used in AC/DC converters, DC/DC converters and signal applications. Most components are custom designed for specific applications, and the business unit also offers a range of standard components.

ETAL’s established range of magnetic components will also be fully represented at PCIM. These include chokes, air coils, coils, current transformers, power transformers and signal transformers. The company specialises in custom products and in optimising designs but also offers a range of standard components. Its’ particular strength is high-end and reliable planar products such as custom designed transformers and inductors that combine superior performance with overall low cost.

SIGA Electronics Ltd is a leading manufacturer of all types of toroidal and bobbin wound components, and associated assemblies. Established in 1961, the company has steadily expanded. Market sectors supplied include medical, aerospace, railways, satellite, test equipment, underwater vehicles (ROVs), as well as the general electronics industries.

