ix Industrial specified as a new PROFINET interface by PROFIBUS user organisation

Hirose Electric’s ix Industrial connector series has been specified as a new standard interface connector for Ethernet applications by PROFINET (Process Field Network).

The most recent PROFINET Cabling and Interconnection Technology Guideline has recently designated the ix Industrial mating interface as a new standard for Ethernet applications. Published in June 2021, Version 5.0 of the PROFINET Guideline offers updated standards for PROFINET-compliant cabling use in industrial environments. The ix Industrial interface is a vital component in the SPC (Specific Passive Components) section for Ethernet transmission. Using the ix Industrial connector, manufacturers of PROFINET-compliant devices can create smaller, more compact devices to save valuable installation space in the control cabinet.

The ix Industrial series reduces functional space by up to 75 per cent and footprint by two-thirds compared to RJ45 solutions. Supporting CAT5e (1 Gbps) and CAT6A (10 Gbps) cabling, the ix Industrial Series I/O connector features an optimized EMI/ESD shielding design for safe and secure data transmission up to 10 Gbps.

“PROFINET is the leading communications standard based on industrial Ethernet. The PROFINET guideline provides users with definitive universal regulations for industrial cabling in industrial equipment, systems and plants. In the SPC section, the ix Industrial is indicated as a new key connector,” said Jeremiah Stanek, technical marketing specialist, industrial segment at Hirose Electric USA. “The rugged ix Industrial Series combines high-speed performance and a compact design with high reliability and design flexibility. With an innovative design that is ideal for daisy-chaining applications, the space-saving ix Series connector can facilitate a significant size reduction of industrial machine vision modules.”

The ix Industrial series is compliant with the standard IEC 61076-3-124 . The range feature receptacles and plugs with two keying codes, differentiating Ethernet according to IEEE 802.3 from other applications.

There are three receptacle types available within the variations. The upright right-angle type can be mounted in parallel with a pitch distance of only 10 mm to save space. The vertical type allows the mating plug to be mated from the top giving design flexibility. The horizontal right-angle type is designed with a height of 5.7 mm, less than half the height of Hirose’s RJ45 connector. This version is ideal for use in devices where space is limited in height direction, and can also be used for thin-type control panels and FA control equipment.

The receptacle shell is mounted on the board via through-hole solder legs to enhance the retention to the board and to resist the wrenching of the cable assembly, protecting the surface-mount contacts.

The plugs are available in IDC and solder type. The wire-termination unit and cable clamp are integrated into a continuous metal shell to provide what is described as excellent EMC performance in addition to preventing the connecting part of the cable assembly from being affected by the load on the cable.

https://www.hirose.com/product/series/IX