ITTIA time-series database software for embedded and real time IoT applications now available through Direct Insight

Direct Insight, the UK-based, technical systems integrator and reseller of system-on-module (SoM) and other embedded systems, has signed an agreement with ITTIA, the global provider of secure, high-performance time series data management software for embedded systems and real-time IoT devices.

Embedded developers across a range of industries rely on ITTIA’s database software development kit (SDK) to develop reliable, scalable, and secure systems. The company’s platform-independent, safe, secure database software for embedded and IoT MCUs, MPUs, and ECUs offer many benefits, including scalability, efficiency, excellent performance, and low total cost of ownership.

ITTIA’s next generation embedded database technology, ITTIA DB, is suitable for and used in applications such as medical devices, industrial automation, portable data terminals, consumer electronics, network appliances, and automotive systems. It provides distinct advantages over alternatives, including high performance, concurrency management, and features oriented to high bandwidth time-series data.

ITTIA DB IoT for MCUs is a time series embedded database for data processing and data management on lightweight edge-located microcontrollers. This database technology is suitable for device applications that require fast response to process data, such as events and alarms, that both push and pull updates.

David Pashley, Direct Insight’s MD, said: “ITTIA’s safe and secure embedded database products are a perfect match for QNX Neutrino RTOS, as well as for customers processing time-sensitive data. More and more, applications in demanding sectors such as medical, robotics and automation, industrial vehicles and mass transportation require proven, rugged software products that reduce development and certification time. We are convinced that our partnership with ITTIA will be welcomed by our customers.”

Sasan Montaseri, President of ITTIA, added: “We are sure that Direct Insight will be able to bring the benefits of our high-performance edge computing technology to an audience that needs its capabilities. We need to be able to place our trust in the intelligence and reliability of intelligent systems, but can only do this if they manage and store important data efficiently. This requires secure and intelligent database products, which Direct Insight’s customers now have access to.”

Direct Insight will host a webinar on April 13th at 3.30pm (UK time), discussing Ittia’s technology, platforms and services.

Details here: https://www.ittia.com/workshop/real-time-edge-data-analysis?utm_source=Directinsight