ITTIA DB SQL edge database new release now available for IoT devices

ITTIA, a provider of high-performance embedded database software for autonomous systems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, announced the availability of ITTIA DB SQL version 8.

This new release enables device manufacturers to gain insight by processing IoT sensor data immediately as it arrives with standard SQL syntax. Developers also gain a new interactive interface to remotely access and query database tables and IoT sensors. Version 8 additionally includes a patent-pending security agent that enables embedded IoT devices to directly block malicious database requests. ITTIA DB SQL data management features substantially enhance and automate the data storage and processing capabilities of embedded systems and IoT devices.

IoT devices produce a significant quantity of data, which intelligent edge systems must continuously analyse at a high rate to capture and collect meaningful information. Manufacturers prefer to minimise interaction with the cloud, increase security, reduce bandwidth expenses, and minimise long-term data maintenance costs. By processing every bit of data from IoT sensors and other data sources through ITTIA DB SQL, edge device applications locally decide what information to store and how to react in real time, without relying on cloud services.

ITTIA DB SQL silently embeds into deployed devices and empowers those devices to closely monitor data. IoT sensor queries provide online analysis for the edge to make decisions, while offline SQL table queries enable future investigation on the collected data. Capturing real time data allows edge applications to identify potential problems and, with this new release of ITTIA DB SQL, IoT devices can optimise the data processing to detect inefficiency while managing data offline. Database flexibility enables device manufacturers to develop highly customisable applications with ITTIA DB SQL that adapt to new customer requirements before and after deployment.

“Our new release is designed for application developers of embedded IoT systems where device manufacturers seek a scalable edge data management solution. It is not trivial to deploy hundreds of devices that collect, analyse and manage a flood of online data without losing performance,” said Sasan Montaseri, President of ITTIA. “While edge application developers may not want to permanently store all real time data, with this new release they are empowered to monitor all available data, capture important information, and easily save it for offline queries and further investigation.”

The ITTIA DB SQL new release is available for evaluation at:

https://www.ittia.com/products/ittia-db-sql/evaluation