ISO13485 accreditation enables Review Display Systems to pursue med-tech device design and manufacture

Embedded systems and display solutions provider Review Display Systems has achieved accreditation to ISO13485:2016 medical device quality management system standard. Accreditation to ISO13485 enables RDS to actively partner with med-tech businesses to provide medical device design, development, and product manufacturing.

As a result of achieving accreditation, RDS are now actively seeking to engage and develop partnerships with established med-tech companies, medical device design and consultancy businesses, and new start-up businesses, to aid and assist product designers and system engineers in the design, development and production of electronic medical devices and equipment. RDS says that it has considerable technical expertise and commercial experience in the design, development and manufacture of electronic systems featuring high performance embedded computing platforms and high-quality display solutions.

ISO13485:2016 has been implemented to support medical device manufacturers in designing and developing quality management systems that establish and maintain the effectiveness of their processes and procedures. The standard ensures consistent design, development, production, installation, and delivery of medical devices that are safe for their intended purpose.

Russell Gilbert, managing director, Review Display Systems, said: “We have made a significant investment and worked tirelessly to obtain ISO13485 accreditation at RDS. As a result, we are immensely proud of our achievement and the accreditation provides a compelling business case to strengthen our ability to engage with designers, developers and manufacturers in the med-tech sector.” He continued: “Our strategy will be to nurture and develop new partnerships with med-tech businesses, designers, and consultancies, to collaborate in the design, development and production of new electronics-based medical devices.”

RDS has 40 years’ experience as a specialist embedded computing and display solutions provider and system integrator. Long-term, established alliances with leading global supply partners and manufacturers ensure that RDS has access and availability to the latest embedded and display technology for med-tech product designs offering unique features, high reliability, and extended product lifecycles.