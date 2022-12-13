ISMOsys partner with Pulsiv – advanced power electronics technology developers

ISMOsys have now signed a pan-European agreement with Pulsiv.

Established in 2013, Pulsiv’s journey started with developing techniques for extracting more energy form solar panels and has now evolved to applying their patented methods to AC to DC power electronics for use in mains powered and battery charging applications.

Their unique technology is described as a game changer in the design of power supplies and offers the electronics industry major benefits in efficiency and reduced energy consumption.

Nick Theodoris, director of global sales & distribution at Pulsiv, says: “We’re very excited to start working with the ISMOsys team to expand our design-in based activities throughout Europe, Middle East & India. It enables us to strategically focus on deploying Pulsiv OSMIUM technology to a wider audience of OEM’s/Design Houses at local level and combine decades of experience throughout the electronics industry.”

Roberto Blanco, ISMOsys president says: “We are pleased to initiate this partnership with Pulsiv since it’s a perfect addition to ISMOsys range of product and services. Pulsiv is definitely a game changer and clearly possess a leading technology on the Power Conversion Arena. The expectations and enthusiasm at the Industry are massive.”

To seek guidance for your design-in needs, applications, and budget, please contact Jon Sypula sales@ismosys.com