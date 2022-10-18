IQE partners with MICLEDI to develop microLEDs for AR products

IQE, the supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry, has entered into a partnership with MICLEDI Microdisplays (“MICLEDI”) focused on the large-scale commercialisation of microLED technology.

MICLEDI is a leading fabless semiconductor design and technology company developing unique, high-performance microLED displays with a primary focus on augmented reality (“AR”) products. Under this agreement, IQE will provide MICLEDI with a 200mm (8-inch) platform to scale and commercialise this technology to achieve high-volume production for red microLEDs. This geometry allows for compatibility with both standard 200mm and 300mm silicon foundries, which enables the partnership to deliver economies of scale.

Americo Lemos, chief executive officer of IQE, commented: “MicroLEDs are the future of immersive display technologies and this agreement expands IQE’s position in a market which is poised for multi-billion dollar growth across a range of end-market applications, including everyday consumer electronics. Compound semiconductors are a critical enabler of scale in this market and we are pleased to be partnering with MICLEDI to offer a differentiated solution.”

Sean Lord, chief executive officer of MICLEDI, commented: “By combining MICLEDI’s unique microLED arrays with IQE’s innovative 8-inch platform, we have formed a natural partnership to commercialise and scale our solution to address the high-growth microLED market. Our augmented reality products will enable new user experiences and we look forward to delivering this innovative technology under our new partnership.”

http://iqep.com