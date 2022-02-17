IP67 sealed subminiature snap switch from C&K supports ultra-low current thru high-current applications

C&K, a leading manufacturer of high-quality electromechanical switches, has expanded its snap switch product offering with the new sealed subminiature ZMT Series. The ZMT Series snap switch is offered with IP67-rated encapsulated wires, customized levers, and can be offered as part of the module.

The ZMT is an updated and improved version of the popular ZMA switch. C&K developed the ZMT in direct response of customer requests for a subminiature snap switch with an IP67-rating, and wide operating voltage range. Said to provide superior design flexibility, the ZMT Series snap switch is available in ultra-low to high-power current options, ranging from 0.1A to 5A, both in AC and DC.

The ZMT Series is ideal for applications like automotive door latches, seat position detection and EV charging. In the medical market, the ZMT Series can be used in handheld devices as well as a variety of industrial applications.

“There is an increasing demand for ultra-low current, low current and high current sealed switches. The ZMT offers customization to suit exact application needs, whether it be a certain gauge of wire or specific current rating,” said Jean Carlo Contreras, global product manager at C&K. “Based on the architecture of our popular ZMA snap switch, the ZMT has a wide range of options that allow it to be versatile and effective in many product designs.”

For more information on C&K’s new ZMT Series tact switch, including details and specifications, please visit: https://www.ckswitches.com/products/switches/product-details/Snap/ZMT/