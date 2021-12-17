IP67 sealed interlock solution supports rugged AC or DC applications

C&K, a manufacturer of high-quality electromechanical switches has launched a new snap switch , the SL Series sealed interlock switch. The IP67-rated switch was developed for harsh environments commonly found in food & beverage and industrial applications. Supporting both indoor and outdoor applications, the IP67-rated potted version comes with 12″ wire harness. C&K also offers the SL Series in a dust tight version (quick connect terminal), which is compatible with quick connect female terminal.

The SL Series snap switch can be used at low or high-power current up to 10A, and is available for AC or DC voltage applications. A flexible plunger design allows the switch to be integrated into custom applications. The SL sealed interlock door switch is a versatile switch that has a broad range of applications and can be seamlessly integrated into custom designs.

The SL Series is suitable for applications like pressure fryers and PV string converters (photovoltaic) that may be exposed to harsh environments.

“The SL is a ruggedized design for door detect applications (harsh environments) where the customer does not need complex electronics during the integration,” said Jean Carlo Contreras, global product manager at C&K.