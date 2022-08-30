IP65/IK08 BED door enclosures for wet and tough conditions

For tough situations, the BED Range of door enclosures from BCL Enclosures is said to provide excellent protection for electrical and electronic installations. This high-quality enclosure series is manufactured from ABS-HB material in Gray RAL 7035, with the option of either solid doors in ABS or transparent doors in polycarbonate, enabling visual inspection of the contents, reading of meters etc.

BED Door Enclosures are IP65-rated and protect their contents from solid particles such as dust or dirt and against low-pressure water jets from any direction. IP65 protection is the most common level of protection for outdoor lighting installations that will be exposed to all weather conditions, for example, in addition to being suitable for many industrial and commercial applications such as marinas, leisure spas, etc. In addition to providing IP65 protection, these robust BED enclosures are also rated IK08 for mechanical impact – they can withstand a 1.7kg object dropped from a height of 300mm – which provides protection against common accidental blows and dropped objects, plus IK08 is a common rating used to denote a degree of resistance to vandalism.

BED Enclosures are supplied complete with galvanised steel back plates and mounting brackets, plus either one key lock (BED001 and BED011) or two key locks (all other sizes) thereby providing everything installers require.

There are 16 models available, in sizes ranging from the smallest BED001, which measures 130mm x 200mm x 300mm, up to the largest model, BED020, measuring a generous 250mm x 50mm x 700mm.

Full datasheets are readily available on BCL’s website and telephone advice, quantity pricing and quotes promptly available from its UK offices.

