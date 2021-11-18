IP65/66 Stainless steel wing knobs from FDB Panel Fittings

Compact and convenient stainless steel wing knobs are now available ex-stock from the FDB Online store. These robust locks and latches to IP65 and IP66 are suitable for door security where space is limited or where a discrete closure is required.

The combination of AISI 316 stainless steel and IP65/66 sealing makes these high quality items applicable to a wide range of industrial applications where they are exposed to dirt and water, also for outdoor environments and situations where strength requirement is a major factor but space is limited.

Their simple quarter turn finger operation means they are appropriate for use on small doors e.g. wall mounted enclosures and boxes or instrument housings with thickness of up to 8mm. Sealing is achieved with NBR Perbunan for high performance and longevity.

FDB Panel Fittings and sister company FDB Electrical share their online shopping website at www.fdbonline.co.uk.