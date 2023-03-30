Introducing the high-tech AUO 28″ bar type sunlight readable TFT display

Display Technology are pleased to add the AUO 28″ bar type TFT display P280IVN01.1 to their portfolio. This cutting-edge display offers a wide viewing angle and a wide temperature range, making it the ideal solution for a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

One of the key features of the P280IVN01.1 is its High TNI liquid crystal, which prevents blackening of the image under direct sunlight. This means that the display can be used in outdoor environments without worrying about washed-out screens. With a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C, this display is ideal for use in extreme weather conditions.

The bar type design of the display makes it easy to integrate into different types of applications. The wide viewing angle ensures that the display can be seen clearly from different angles, making it suitable for use in public spaces. The display also features a high contrast ratio and excellent colour performance, ensuring that images and text are sharp and vibrant.

Click here to view the 28” bar type display

www.displaytechnology.co.uk