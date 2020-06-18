Introducing the finalists

The votes have been tallied, the judges’ scores are in, and the finalists for the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 have been decided!
Whittling down the list of nominees was no mean feat as we have had more entries than ever before, and the calibre and standard was extremely high. With so many new products, devices and solutions launched over the last year, the judges had the unenviable task of choosing who should place in the short list of entries.
On the announcement of the shortlist, CIE’s editor Niamh Marriott commented, “A massive congratulations to the shortlisted candidates of the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 and the best of luck to all for the final win. Despite the huge difficulties currently facing our industry, and indeed our way of life, I continue to remain impressed by the work ethic and commitment of the electronics sector to keep innovating. The awards will offer a chance for positive reflection, and to recognize the enormous achievements from the past year. I’m delighted that we’ve had more entries than ever before, and that the industry continues to support and participate with our annual event. I look forward to celebrating with you all in due course.”
PRODUCT CATEGORIES
AEROSPACE/MILITARY/DEFENCE
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
ADAR1000: 8 GHz to 16 GHz, 4-Channel, X Band and Ku Band Beamformerentry,
Analog Devices
MGA-A,
Schurter
Semiconductors,
Hybrid Electronics
The 430935 6T Military Battery,
Denchi
AUTOMOTIVE
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
ADIS16505: Precision, Miniature MEMS IMU,
Analog Devices
AEC-Q101 LFPAK88 Power MOSFETS,
Nexperia
Series 09 Rugged CAN bus Keypads and Joystick Rotary Controllers,
EAO
SC1701 Smart Display Controller,
Socionext Europe
DISPLAY
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
AR-Vµ™ microLED Display,
Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
Data-Vµ™ microLED Display,
Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
Mouldshare™,
OMC UK Ltd
TCS3701 Color and Proximity Sensor,
ams
The Wall,
Samsung Electronics
EMBEDDED SOLUTION
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
AR-Vµ™ microLED Display,
Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA,
Lattice Semiconductor
MERANO-PD IR Laser Flood Illuminator,
ams
Trust Platform for Microchip’s CryptoAuthentication family,
Microchip Technology
UltraSoC Bus Sentinel,
UltraSoC Technologies Ltd
ENCLOSURE
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
BED Series IP65 Door Enclosures,
BCL Enclosures
ME-I/O Multi-functional housing,
Phoenix Contact Ltd
ENGINEERING DEVELOPMENT/DESIGN
TOOL OF THE YEAR
Lattice Radiant Software,
Lattice Semiconductor
Native Green microLEDs,
Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
SV4E-CPRXG MIPI C-PHY Frame Grabber,
Introspect Technology
Testwell CTC++,
Verifysoft Technology GmbH
Digi XBee Tools,
Digi International Inc.
INTERCONNECTION
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
AMM Series,
Nicomatic
Finepitch Scalex 0.8mm board to board connector,
Phoenix Contact
SMF Connector,
Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd
INTERNET OF THINGS
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
ADPD4000,
Analog Devices
BB-400 Industrial Edge Controller,
Brainboxes
Smart, Connected and Secure IoT rapid prototyping solutions,
Microchip Technology
SmartBond TINY™ DA14531,
Dialog Semiconductor
SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder Connect,
Sure Petcare
POWER
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by NACB GROUP
COSEL RBC200F 200W AC/DC Power Supply,
COSEL
IT-M3600 Regenerative Power System,
ITECH Electronic Co. Ltd
LTM4668A: Quad 1.2A μModule Regulator with Configurable Output Current Array,
Analog Devices
PRBX ENI250A microprocessor controlled power supply,
Powerbox International
SiR680ADP 80 V TrenchFET® Gen IV n-channel power MOSFET,
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
TEST, MEASUREMENT & INSPECTION
PRODUCT OF THE YEAR
“4-in-1” MDAC Automated Multi-DUT Accelerometer Calibration System,
MB Dynamics, Inc.
CO2, Humidity and Temperature Sensor SCD40,
Sensirion AG
PXI Matrice 40-558 modules,
Pickering Interfaces
R&S ZNA Vector Network Analyzer,
Rohde & Schwarz
SV5C-12 Personalized SerDes Tester,
Introspect Technology
BUSINESS CATEGORIES
ACADEMIC SUPPORT
Advanced Rework Technology
Embassy Global, LLC
NCAB Group UK
Rapid Electronic
UltraSoC Technologies Ltd
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
Advanced Rework Technology
Brainboxes
Castle Microwave Ltd
GD Rectifiers
NCAB Group UK
DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
Brainboxes
Castle Microwave Ltd
Digi-Key Electronics
GD Rectifiers
Rapid Electronic
ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR
NCAB Group UK
Pickering Electronics
Plessey Semiconductors Ltd
Pure Electronics Ltd
Samsung Electronics
EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION
Sponsored by BWW
Brainboxes
Castle Microwave Ltd
GD Rectifiers
Pure Electronics Ltd
Xilinx
MOST OUTSTANDING PR AGENCY
BWW Communications
Embassy Global, LLC
Mascarenhas PR
Napier
Vortex PR