Introducing the finalists

The votes have been tallied, the judges’ scores are in, and the finalists for the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 have been decided!

Whittling down the list of nominees was no mean feat as we have had more entries than ever before, and the calibre and standard was extremely high. With so many new products, devices and solutions launched over the last year, the judges had the unenviable task of choosing who should place in the short list of entries.

On the announcement of the shortlist, CIE’s editor Niamh Marriott commented, “A massive congratulations to the shortlisted candidates of the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 and the best of luck to all for the final win. Despite the huge difficulties currently facing our industry, and indeed our way of life, I continue to remain impressed by the work ethic and commitment of the electronics sector to keep innovating. The awards will offer a chance for positive reflection, and to recognize the enormous achievements from the past year. I’m delighted that we’ve had more entries than ever before, and that the industry continues to support and participate with our annual event. I look forward to celebrating with you all in due course.”

PRODUCT CATEGORIES

AEROSPACE/MILITARY/DEFENCE

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

ADAR1000: 8 GHz to 16 GHz, 4-Channel, X Band and Ku Band Beamformerentry,

Analog Devices

MGA-A,

Schurter

Semiconductors,

Hybrid Electronics

The 430935 6T Military Battery,

Denchi

AUTOMOTIVE

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

ADIS16505: Precision, Miniature MEMS IMU,

Analog Devices

AEC-Q101 LFPAK88 Power MOSFETS,

Nexperia

Series 09 Rugged CAN bus Keypads and Joystick Rotary Controllers,

EAO

SC1701 Smart Display Controller,

Socionext Europe

DISPLAY

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

AR-Vµ™ microLED Display,

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

Data-Vµ™ microLED Display,

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

Mouldshare™,

OMC UK Ltd

TCS3701 Color and Proximity Sensor,

ams

The Wall,

Samsung Electronics

EMBEDDED SOLUTION

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

AR-Vµ™ microLED Display,

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA,

Lattice Semiconductor

MERANO-PD IR Laser Flood Illuminator,

ams

Trust Platform for Microchip’s CryptoAuthentication family,

Microchip Technology

UltraSoC Bus Sentinel,

UltraSoC Technologies Ltd

ENCLOSURE

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

BED Series IP65 Door Enclosures,

BCL Enclosures

ME-I/O Multi-functional housing,

Phoenix Contact Ltd

ENGINEERING DEVELOPMENT/DESIGN

TOOL OF THE YEAR

Lattice Radiant Software,

Lattice Semiconductor

Native Green microLEDs,

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

SV4E-CPRXG MIPI C-PHY Frame Grabber,

Introspect Technology

Testwell CTC++,

Verifysoft Technology GmbH

Digi XBee Tools,

Digi International Inc.

INTERCONNECTION

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

AMM Series,

Nicomatic

Finepitch Scalex 0.8mm board to board connector,

Phoenix Contact

SMF Connector,

Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd

INTERNET OF THINGS

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

ADPD4000,

Analog Devices

BB-400 Industrial Edge Controller,

Brainboxes

Smart, Connected and Secure IoT rapid prototyping solutions,

Microchip Technology

SmartBond TINY™ DA14531,

Dialog Semiconductor

SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder Connect,

Sure Petcare

POWER

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by NACB GROUP

COSEL RBC200F 200W AC/DC Power Supply,

COSEL

IT-M3600 Regenerative Power System,

ITECH Electronic Co. Ltd

LTM4668A: Quad 1.2A μModule Regulator with Configurable Output Current Array,

Analog Devices

PRBX ENI250A microprocessor controlled power supply,

Powerbox International

SiR680ADP 80 V TrenchFET® Gen IV n-channel power MOSFET,

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

TEST, MEASUREMENT & INSPECTION

PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

“4-in-1” MDAC Automated Multi-DUT Accelerometer Calibration System,

MB Dynamics, Inc.

CO2, Humidity and Temperature Sensor SCD40,

Sensirion AG

PXI Matrice 40-558 modules,

Pickering Interfaces

R&S ZNA Vector Network Analyzer,

Rohde & Schwarz

SV5C-12 Personalized SerDes Tester,

Introspect Technology

BUSINESS CATEGORIES

ACADEMIC SUPPORT

Advanced Rework Technology

Embassy Global, LLC

NCAB Group UK

Rapid Electronic

UltraSoC Technologies Ltd

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

Advanced Rework Technology

Brainboxes

Castle Microwave Ltd

GD Rectifiers

NCAB Group UK

DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

Brainboxes

Castle Microwave Ltd

Digi-Key Electronics

GD Rectifiers

Rapid Electronic

ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

NCAB Group UK

Pickering Electronics

Plessey Semiconductors Ltd

Pure Electronics Ltd

Samsung Electronics

EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION

Sponsored by BWW

Brainboxes

Castle Microwave Ltd

GD Rectifiers

Pure Electronics Ltd

Xilinx

MOST OUTSTANDING PR AGENCY

BWW Communications

Embassy Global, LLC

Mascarenhas PR

Napier

Vortex PR