INTOWARE SECURES DIGITAL CONTRACT WITH SHELL

Workflow automation specialist, Intoware has secured a contract with Shell Information Technology International BV to deploy its digital software platform, WorkfloPlus to help improve Shell’s operational efficiencies through industrial connected working.

This contract follows the successful trial of WorkfloPlus at Shell’s Upstream, Downstream Manufacturing Integrated Gas and Marine & Shipping operations, across numerous countries over the last 12 months and was evaluated by Shell’s eXtended Reality (XR) Team.

Designed for use with augmented reality (AR) headsets from Realwear, WorkfloPlus generates digital workflows required for health and safety audits, regulatory compliance and on-boarding tasks eliminating the need for time consuming, manual processes.

WorkfloPlus helps connected workers to undertake activities such as daily inspection audits and maintenance tasks creating live in-work views, progress updates and immediate results analysis, further encouraging collaborative working and improved problem solving.

Michael Kaldenbach, digital realities lead, Shell, comments: “We see benefits from the detail and simplicity of Intoware’s digital workflows for onboarding, inspections or repairs and the ease of integrations will help us access key, often unique data insights.

“This, together with a fast and easy deployment, live job updates and alerts, integrated remote expert providers and great support from their technical development team are really going to enable further efficiencies and safer working practices.”

Vince Galvin, chief revenue officer, Intoware, comments: “We are very pleased to be part of Shell’s digitalisation initiatives as it harnesses new technologies to unlock the benefits collaborative working provides.

“WorkfloPlus is designed for Realwear’s headsets with integrations to remote expert solutions such as HPE MyRoom VRG that will bring huge efficiencies as workers can troubleshoot issues in ‘real-time’ preventing the need for technical experts to be physically on site.

“We are very much looking forward to our growing partnership with Shell helping its teams deliver real value and a safer working environment.”

