Intertronics launches LED UV curing adhesive starter kit

UV curing adhesives are growing in popularity due to their productivity and process benefits. To make it easier for electronics manufacturers to get started with LED UV curing adhesives, Intertronics has launched the IUV101 starter kit. The company, which specialises in both adhesives and the dispensing and curing equipment required to design a robust process, hopes the kit will make it easier for businesses to trial LED UV curing materials in their applications.

The IUV101 starter kit includes the popular IUV101 handheld LED UV spot curing lamp, alongside three compatible multi-purpose LED UV curing adhesives in 10 g syringes. The kit also contains consumables, PPE, and some helpful guides to start building a process ─ everything a customer might need to get going, for less than £1,000. The combination of products has been specially selected to mean customers can tackle a multitude of projects as soon as they unpack the box.

Since its launch, the IUV101 handheld spot curing lamp has proven itself in numerous assembly applications including medical devices, electronics, automotive, and optics. The device grants the rapid cure of UV adhesives with powerful 2,000 mW/cm2 light intensity, so users can focus UV light on the exact spot where adhesive will be cured. Material is typically cured in less than ten seconds, but in many cases is even quicker. Despite this power, the IUV101’s modest cost has meant it has been an enabler in helping business transition to the productivity gains of UV light curing.

The first material included in the kit is Dymax 6-621, a clear, high tensile strength adhesive that bonds multiple substrates (including glass, metal, and many plastics) and cures using UV and/or visible light with a secondary heat cure. Also included is, Dymax 3069, an adhesive designed for the rapid bonding and laminating of a variety of flexible and rigid plastic substrates. Finally, Dymax 9-911, a wire tacking and structural adhesive with excellent adhesion to PCB materials, components, and wire insulation, is available in the kit.

“LED UV light curing systems are becoming the technology of choice as more customers seek to experience their benefits,” said Ben Swanson, sales manager at Intertronics. “If a customer is setting up a new process, they will want to establish how to get it working reliably and repeatably. These kits will allow our customers to get to grips with UV curing and establish if the technology is suitable for any applications in their assembly process.

“Once a customer has decided that LED UV curing is the right approach for their application, we can then work with customers to design a process with productivity in mind, consulting on which materials will provide the required performance and determining which equipment can assist with building an efficient, repeatable process,” continued Swanson.

LED UV light curing systems have gained popularity in recent years due to their benefits. These materials cure in seconds “on demand” on exposure to the correct wavelength of UV light. In addition, they are single part, available in a range of viscosities, require no special application equipment, and lend themselves to automated processes because dispensing and cure is readily controlled and repeatable.

