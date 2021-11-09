International Standard IEC 61076-2-012 for M12 Push-Pull with Inner Locking now available

The push-pull version of the M12 connector with inner locking from Yamaichi Electronics is the very first M12 push-pull design which has been defined as an international standard (IEC 61076-2-012). Therefore, M12 push-pull design-ins are possible now for M12 push-pull systems, without using proprietary solutions.

From the beginning, Yamaichi Electronics has been setting a new standard with the M12 push-pull with inner locking. The cable-side connector engages deep into the device socket from the inside with locking hooks. As a result, the push-pull system requires only the same installation space as a common M12 connection with screw locking.

With this technology, it is possible to completely insert the M12 socket into the device, e.g. to integrate it into a distribution box, aligned flush with its housing. The system is IP65 / IP67 water and dust proof and uses independent sealing concepts for screw-type and push-pull connector. Thus, the mixed usage of the connectors is possible in a reliable way.

The particularly long locking hooks of the cable connector are supported by the threaded segments of the device socket. This makes the system mechanically extremely robust. In addition, this offers significant advantages when subjected to torsional loads and rotational forces. This means the user takes advantage of all the benefits of the push-pull locking system: considerable time saving, miniaturisation, blind and tool-free contact mating with simple handling – all in accordance with the standardised M12 specification.

Standardisation brings security

During the international standardisation, industry-standard requirements regarding device integration and functionality were introduced and taken into account. This ensures the ideal basis for cross-manufacturer compatibility, which has already been proven between different manufacturers. The fast implementation of the IEC 61076-2-012 in less than 2 years is further evidence of this.

Fully backward compatible

The wall-mount socket can still be mated with conventional M12 connectors with screw locking. Therefore, users are not necessarily dependent on a special cable connector and thus remain flexible.

