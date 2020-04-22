Interconnect Solutions

EDAC have been designing and manufacturing interconnect products for over 50 years. This capability has been further enhanced by the acquisition of MH Connectors who are now a wholly owned subsidiary of EDAC.

Proudly working alongside some of the world leading manufacturers, creating solutions for different applications from renewable energy to single board computers. With a dedicated project manager assigned to your project, quick-turn sampling and short lead times. EDAC is guaranteed to have the solution for you.

Custom Connectors

At EDAC we pride ourselves on our flexible approach to producing custom connectors and modification to standard connectors to meet specific customer requirements. We manufacture bespoke solutions when off the shelf products are unable to meet customer requirements. We are also able to develop ideas from concept to production in just 12 weeks, with prototypes in as little as 4 weeks.

There are many reasons for custom solutions to be required from special technical requirements to product obsolescence. We have the capabilites to develop the perfect solution for you.

Waterproof Connectors

The E-Seal waterproof wire-to-wire & wire-to-PCB connectors have been designed for use in rugged and harsh environments including automotive; recreational and commercial vehicles, outdoor lighting, marine, solar, industrial/process, construction and all outdoor applications.

The 560, 566 and 572 series connectors provide, absolute protection against dirt, dust and immersion in water up to 1m depth for up to 30 minutes.

Features:

560, 566 and 572 series are IP67 Rated

Double latches for extra security

Internal Polarisation

USB, HDMI, E-SATA and Display Port Connectors

Types A, B, C, Mini B and Micro versions available.

Offering a robust, reliable connection for a wide range of applications within the IoT, ranges including Double stacked USB, Right angle and vertical versions are available.

EDAC JAX – Magnetic & Modular Jack Connectors

Over the years our product offering has evolved and grown which has lead us to having one of the largest ranges of interconnect products on the market.

EDAC Magnetic & Modular Jack connectors are designed and manufactured to comply with IEEE 802.3, EIA 364 standard and are fully compliant with RoHS requirements. Available as single or stacked multiport options and with USB and HDMI connectors incorporated into a combined package.

Rack & Panel

Our established Range of Rack & Panel connectors have been providing highly dependable connections for over 50 years.

Network Rail approval across the whole range

Industry standard connector with high reliability 4 point contact system

Hermaphraditic contact design for reliability in high vibration applications

Gold over Nickel plating on all contacts for utilisation in harsh environments

Cable Assemblies

To complement the broad range of interconnect products we provide, we also off a value-add/cable assembly capability. From simple cable preparation to the supply of complex assemblies and harnesses.

Contact us today and allow the EDAC (Europe) team to use our industry knowledge and skills to provide you with the service you deserve

www.edac.net | eu.enquiries@eu.edac.net