Intelliconnect showing the latest RF and Cryogenic connectors at European Microwave Week 2022

Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd, the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF connectivity will be showing its market leading range RF coaxial cable, cable assemblies and components, including low loss, Pisces, Taurus and Triaxial connectors, as well as their cryogenic range of parts with the new HD connector and coaxial stick being on display at the European Microwave Week 2022 (stand number 70, ExCeL London).

Intelliconnect are proud to be the supplier of choice for many of the leading European and North American Defence, Medical and Marine OEMs and have been awarded the SC21 Silver Performance Standard Award for a third year running.

Intelliconnect said that it “brings innovative thinking and tailored services to each individual customer. They understand that every project is unique and will require a different strategy and outlook. Providing an integrated design resource for customers, their passionate team are easy to get along with and ready to help, working every step of the way to achieve a first-class result”.

It continued: “Providing a reliable and efficient service from the start to finish of any project quotations are delivered within 24 hours and new designs turned around faster than any other supplier with no design engineering charge.”

Intelliconnect manufacture their connectors, adaptors and cable assemblies almost exclusively in their own UK or USA factories ensuring the highest quality products and have an impressive record of providing defect free products and an on-time delivery record of 97%.

On display will be its recently extended its range of award-winning solderless, field-replaceable connectors which provide simple attachment to 0.047, 0.085” and 0.141” semi rigid cables. This clamp connector series offers customers an alternative for assembling connectors to semi-rigid cable with no loss in performance or reliability.

The stainless-steel 2.9mm and SMA connectors have been designed for applications where reliability, durability, robustness and high-frequency performance are very important. Typical applications include civil and military telecommunications, civil and military aeronautics, military equipment, space and measurement systems.

The Intelliconnect solderless connector range has many key features including field replaceable capability, guaranteed equivalent performance to solder connection, any no special tooling required.

Roy Philips, managing Director of Intelliconnect (Europe), commented:, “The European Microwave week is an important event in our calendar where we expect to meet current and potential new customers and support our local sales partner, strengthening our relationship with them. The show gives a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how we can make our customers’ lives easier by supplying only the finest products and service.”

www.intelliconnect.co.uk