Intelliconnect renews its Cyber Essentials Certification to ensure security of customers

Intelliconnect (Europe), the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors, has been awarded the industry standard Cyber Essentials Certification for the third year in succession across all of their websites. This is a mandatory requirement for companies who supply to the UK Defence Industry and has equal importance for its industrial, medical, aerospace and research customers.

Cyber Essentials Plus still has the Cyber Essentials trademark simplicity of approach, and the protections required to put in place are the same, but also requires a hands-on technical verification to be carried out.

Cyber Essentials Certification ensures that a high level of cyber security measures are in place to protect against the vast majority of common cyber-attacks. All customers can be assured that Intelliconnect are constantly working to improve security across their IT systems to secure them against all types of cyber-attack. Certification requires compliance to a number of IT-related control parameters including firewalls, user access control, malware protection and patch management.

Cyber Essentials is a government-backed and industry-supported scheme that helps businesses protect themselves against the growing threat of cyber-attacks and provides a clear statement of the basic controls organisations should have in place to protect themselves. It is the UK Government’s answer to a safer internet space for organisations of all sizes, across all sectors. Developed and operated by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Cyber Essentials is considered the best first step to a more secure network, protecting companies from 80% of the most basic cyber security breaches.

Gaining Cyber Essentials certification also enables organisations to display their credentials as trustworthy and secure when it comes to cyber security.

Steve Groves, sales director of Intelliconnect, said: “Intelliconnect are continuously looking at ways to make it as easy as possible for our customers to do business with us and now more than ever the cyber security of our customers, suppliers and partners information is at the forefront of all of our minds. The ability to give reassurance that we are working to secure our IT infrastructure against cyber-attacks and have a clear picture of our organisation’s cyber security position is a vital in today’s world.”

Intelliconnect (Europe) describes itself as the largest UK based manufacturer of RF, microwave, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable assemblies. Their recently launched and fast-growing cryogenic cable assembly business CryoCoax supplies the growing market for quantum computing, medical, research, test and measurement and the emerging low temperature quantum computing markets.

Intelliconnect’s cable division are specialist manufacturers of affordable, high quality, high frequency microwave cables including triaxial assemblies, semi-rigid, semi-flexible and cryogenic cables as well as standard RG/LMR type products. Cables can be waterproofed to IP68 and include specific features including phase matching and ruggedised assemblies for use in harsh environments.

