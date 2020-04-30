Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik to strengthen global distribution strategy

Insignis Technology Corp, a USA-based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, has strengthened its cooperation with Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Europe’s third largest distributor of electronic components and the 11th largest globally.

Insignis’ worldwide key relationship with Rutronik is part of the company’s new, focussed distribution strategy.

“We have parted company with several smaller distribution partners to enable us to focus where we can offer best support for customers,“ said Bill Lauer, Insignis CEO. “Rutronik offers us a truly global, integrated sales footprint with significant field based technical sales and support. Having a partner that can offer true application advice combined with high level system solutions is key.”

“Commercial trading has also been enhanced with the agreement of a ship and debit process together with a stock in the value of a six-digit Euro amount, meaning customers can get the right product at the right price delivered quickly,” said Adrian Elms, Senior Marketing Manager Digital at Rutronik. ”Insignis’ ability to offer longevity of die revision combined with enhanced test flows makes a very interesting proposition for our memory customers.“

Insignis products are carried exclusively by Rutronik and Digi-Key.