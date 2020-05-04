Insight SiP and TME announce international distribution agreement

Insight SiP, a leading developer of ultra-miniature RF modules with embedded antennas, using System-in-Package and Antenna-in-Package technology, announced it has signed an international distribution agreement with TME, a leading electronic component distributor, headquartered in Lódź.

TME has a worldwide distribution network with particular strength in Poland and Eastern Europe, and is one of the world’s fastest growing electronics distributors.

From today, TME can supply RF modules across Insight SiP’s RF module range including:

· Bluetooth Low Energy modules for short range networking including the ISP19, ISP18 and ISP15 series RF modules.

· Low Power Wide Area Network modules for use in WAN, LoRa or NB-IoT connectivity including the ISP4520 RF module, available in variants adapted to three different geographical markets: ISP4520-EU for Europe, ISP4520-USA for the USA and the ISP4520-AS for Asia.

To support product developers, TME will offer Insight SiP’s development kit together with sample software that provides everything required out of the box to start developing a solution on day one.

Nick Wood, president, Insight SiP said “We are very pleased to be partnering with TME as our distributor. Our relationship with this dynamic and fast-growing distributor will dramatically strengthen our visibility and increase our RF module sales in Poland, Eastern Europe and across the globe.”

Pawel Sióda, product manager, microcontrollers, development tools and communication modules, TME said, “We’re delighted to add Insight SiP’s products to our distribution channels worldwide and give our customers access to these market-leading RF modules.”