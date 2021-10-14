Inseto invests in wedge bonder and launches two training courses

Inseto, a technical distributor of equipment and materials, has invested in a Kulicke & Soffa (K&S) Asterion wedge bonder. Located in Inseto’s Process Development Laboratory along with materials test and plasma cleaning equipment, the automatic bonder is suitable for the large-wire, fine-wire and ribbon bonding of hybrid circuits, semiconductor devices, sensors, and automotive power modules and battery packs.

Inseto has also launched two training courses: one for wedge bonding, the other for ribbon bonding. Both are delivered by Inseto’s factory trained and highly experienced engineers. Course content is tailored to meet a trainee’s exact requirements and modules include bond theory, bonding tool and wire/ribbon selection, machine setup and operation, process development and bond quality control, and maintenance and repair.

Matt Brown, Inseto’s managing director, said: “These are challenging times for manufacturers. To take full advantage of industry’s latest manufacturing techniques companies must first develop and optimise their processes. They then need to ensure they’re getting the most from their equipment when they move into volume production. Early access to best-in-class equipment and thorough training for operators are therefore essential.”

Brown added: “While all distributors say they’re committed to supporting their customers, we’re demonstrating our commitment through investment. Our laboratory is a quiet environment that doesn’t have distractions you find in a manufacturing environment. And with our specialists to hand it’s the ideal place to build and evaluate prototypes, and to receive training.”

Inseto’s Process Development Laboratory is fully operational. Also, the company is now taking bookings for its bonder operation training courses, which can be delivered on customer premises if required.