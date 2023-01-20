Innovation, diversification, and support leads to 85 per cent growth for reed relay manufacturer

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance has announced significant growth as it enters its 55th year. A sales revenue increase of over 85 per cent in the last two years, Pickering Electronics puts its success down to continuous product innovation.

A reed relay, of course, is only as good as the reed switch itself, and Pickering uses the very best instrumentation-grade switches with appropriate switch blade coatings for the currents and voltages demanded by the application. An innovation still not employed by some competition – was the introduction of SoftCenter technology which protects the reed switch and minimizes internal stresses, resulting in an extended life and contact resistance stability.

The use of magnetic shielding, followed last year by the introduction of electrostatic screening in high voltage relays, prevents faulty operation. And of course, miniaturization, such as the recent 4mm2 range, which stack on a tiny 4mm x 4mm pitch whilst still switching up to 1 Amp, 20 Watts.

Another reason for the company’s success is Pickering’s diversification of its product range. New directions for the company include a strong focus on high voltage reed relays which are suitable for mixed-signal semiconductor testers, high-end cable testers, medical electronics, electric vehicles, solar energy, big physics, and high voltage instrumentation.

Recent releases include Series 67 HV relays with a Form C option, a new 100HV product high voltage relay with high coil resistances, and the increase in rating of the popular Series 104 product family, now up to 4 kV and with optional electrostatic shielding. Series 67 and 68 high voltage relays are now also rated up to 200 W.

There are certain elements that are common to all successful businesses which Pickering naturally shares. Pickering has become a byword for product quality and reliability, and the company counts very many leading names within the Aerospace, EV, Defence, Semiconductor Production and Test & Measurement industries, amongst its worldwide customer base.

Commented Kevin Mallett, technical specialist at Pickering Electronics: “Pickering has consistently led the reed relay industry, basing our business on three key pillars, innovation, diversification and technical support. We believe this approach is responsible for our success, not only in recent times, but also across our history which now spans more than half a century.”

www.pickeringrelay.com