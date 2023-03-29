Innoscience delivers compact, high-performance SolidGaN integrated half-bridge solution with driver

Innoscience Technology, the company founded to create a global energy ecosystem based on high-performance, low-cost, gallium-nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) power solutions, has launched the first in a new family of SolidGaN integrated GaN devices. ISG3201 is a complete half-bridge circuit including two 100V 3.2mΩ InnoGaN HEMTs and the required driver circuitry in an LGA package measuring just 5×6.5×1.1mm.

Yi Sun, general manager of Innoscience America and Senior VP, said: “Innoscience is now offering designers a choice between the ultimate flexibility of using a discrete solution, and this new integrated approach which is very compact and simple to use and soldering and simplifying the power stage layout.”

The ISG3201 SolidGaN half-bridge comprises two 100V 3.2mΩ e-mode GaN HEMTs with driver, driving resistor, bootstrap and V cc capacitors. It has a 34A continuous current capability, zero reverse recovery charge and ultra-low on resistance. Thanks to the high level of integration, gate loop and power loop parasitics are kept below 1nH. As a result, voltage spikes on switching nodes are minimized. The Turn-On speed of the half-bridge GaN HEMTs can be adjusted using a single resistor.

ISG3201 is suitable for high frequency Buck converters, half-bridge or full-bridge converters, Class D audio amplifiers, LLC converters and power modules. Overall, the integrated ISG3201 solution can save up to 20% PCB space on discrete GaN designs and 73 per cent board space on traditional silicon implementations.

Dr Pengju Kong, VP of product design engineering at Innoscience, said: “The ISG3201 half-bridge device is the first in a whole family of SolidGaN integrated GaN-based solutions that Innoscience plans to launch this year, including further half-bridge circuits with different voltage ratings. Innoscience aims to offer engineers exactly what they want – integrated solutions or discrete devices – enabling them to achieve the best possible result for their design, minimizing development time and reducing cost.”

www.innoscience.com