Innodisk, the global specialist in industrial-grade storage, has released its high-performance Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs. Specifically designed to meet the demands of next-gen computing, these SSDs are particularly suitable for data-intensive workloads in 5G and AIoT applications. Moreover, the Innodisk Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs come with a range of features that provide speed and reliability to handle challenging industrial environments.

The adoption of PCIe 4.0 technology in the Industrial-Grade PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSDs offers twice the speed and double bandwidth of 16GT/s compared to PCIe 3.0. Additionally, it provides a maximum capacity of 4TB and is downwards compatible with PCIe 3.0, making these SSDs ideal for various fields including 5G, AIoT, data center, edge devices, gaming, and enterprise applications.

The Innodisk Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs feature an integrated graphene heat sink that maximizes heat dissipation, ensuring reading and writing performance is maintained. Furthermore, it utilizes data flow to achieve smooth speed decrease control and thermal throttling, avoiding sudden speed drops as the temperature increases above the threshold.

Moreover, the Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs also boast an 8-channel controller and hybrid mode SLC cache that supports ultra-data transferring, with a reading speed of up to 7,150 MB/s and a writing speed of up to 5,250 MB/s. These SSDs are made from 100 per cent industrial-grade NAND with the newer process of 3D TLC 112 layers, providing a longer lifespan of 3,000 P/E cycles.

To ensure higher data protection in the mass data era, the Innodisk Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs support iCell technology. This valuable data protection mechanism utilizes capacitors with voltage detectors to ensure instant, reliable, and total transfer of buffer data to flash storage. With iCell’s sophisticated data buffer management, all buffer data is flushed to the flash chip before total power loss, preventing data loss and device restarting issues during unexpected power failures.

Furthermore, the Innodisk Industrial-Grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs are designed to withstand challenging industrial settings with a wide temperature tolerance of -40 to 85℃, making them an excellent choice for applications where speed and reliability are critical.