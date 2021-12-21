Inline series from EDAC is ideal replacement for hard-to-find alternatives

At the heart of every electronic device is a printed circuit board (PCB) that is connected to power supplies, controls and displays. To achieve this, designers need connectors that will provide reliable, worry-free performance.

The Inline family from EDAC is a comprehensive range of PCB-mounted board-to-wire and wire-to-wire connectors. The latest introduction is the 140 series which delivers a rugged design and reliable performance in a cost-effective package. The 140 series employs the popular 2.00mm pitch to combine compact size and good electrical performance.

The 140 series is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications that require cost effective and reliable connectors, from consumer goods to medical equipment. The fully shrouded header is available in options for both surface mount and through-hole termination, whilst the socket insulator is polarised to prevent mis-mating. The 140 series provides an audible click when mated, which saves time and effort for busy installers.

The socket connectors can be fitted with crimp contacts that can accommodate wires sized between 30 AWG and 24AWG. They are available in options between 2 and 16 positions and carry up to 2 Amps per circuit. The insulators are manufactured from UL 94V-0 rated material and can operate in temperatures between -40°C and 125°C, making them ideal for both consumer appliances and industrial equipment.

Electrical and mechanical performance is vital to electronic design. However, just as important is supplier performance. Recent events have placed enormous pressure on the supply chain within electronics. Coming to the aid of hard-pressed buyers, the 140 series is designed to use the same space envelope and PCB footprint as the PH series from JST.

Whether you are looking for a brand-new connector or a drop-in replacement for hard-to-find alternatives, the 140 series from EDAC delivers a cost-effective solution to your supply chain worries.