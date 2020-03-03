Infovista launches TEMS for Industry 4.0 for connected applications

Infovista, the leader in modern network performance, today announced TEMS for Industry 4.0 – a range of new solutions that address the lifecycle needs and challenges of industries as they move towards wider use of connectivity enabled applications and processes.

Built on a core platform trusted by over 1700 wireless network operators globally, TEMS for Industry 4.0 provides an advanced set of tools for network deployment, optimisation and operations for connected applications across public and private 3G, LTE and 5G networks.

“The push towards Industry 4.0 is bringing new verticals into the realm of wireless connectivity and with it a need for skills and tools to ensure everything works as expected for a next generation of connected applications,” says Steve Bowker, SVP Global Networks for Infovista.

“TEMS has been trusted by network operators for over 20 years and our Industry 4.0 solution has been designed to help industrial customers design, deploy and scale reliably without performance issues while minimising business disruption by finding and fixing problems quickly.”

Aimed at a broad spectrum of industrial users including mining, ports, agriculture, transit, safety, rail, transportation and fleet operations; TEMS for Industry 4.0 maximises the benefits, in terms of reliability, efficiency, total cost of ownership, agility and accuracy to offer true end-to-end wireless connectivity testing and monitoring. The TEMS for Industry 4.0 solution offers a diverse set of elements to meet the needs of different use cases and includes:

Data Collection Hardware. Probes, phones and custom-designed hardware on which the active test and monitoring software runs are available in different form factors to support various test environments and use cases.

Data Collection Software Clients: Active test and monitoring software clients that can be embedded to test and monitor connectivity of connected industrial applications

Active Testing. Active testing software enabling layer 1 to 7 end-to-end network and application testing, supporting attended and unattended use cases.

Connectivity Test and Monitoring Orchestration. Centralised platform enabling management, control and real time reporting & analysis of the connectivity testing and monitoring data.

Connectivity Data Analytics. Insightful Post processing & analysis of collected data using the TEMS products or 3rd party solutions.

Predictive Connectivity. Analytics and data used to de-risk mission critical application design and increase reliability and performance during operations.

TEMS for Industry 4.0 solutions are in trials with a number of automotive manufacturers, ports and mining companies today and will be generally available July 2020. To learn more about it or about Infovista’s other services, visit www.infovista.com.