InfinityQS offering its Enact Quality Intelligence platform free to support manufacturers during the COVID-19 crisis

InfinityQS® International, Inc. (InfinityQS), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, announces its support of the manufacturing community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by offering free use of its Quality Intelligence platform, Enact®, for three months.

At no charge and no commitment required, the offer is the company’s way of helping global manufacturers operate safely, run smoothly, and deliver the highest quality essential goods during this time of global disruption.

Michael Lyle, President and CEO of InfinityQS, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound effect on each of us, on our families and friends, and on how we work and socialise. Enact is a powerful tool that can ensure the quality of the products you produce while also helping you protect your most valuable resource—your people. Regardless of where your engineering, quality, and management staff are located, Enact provides them with complete access to the data and information vital to ensuring the quality of your products.”

A cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, Enact streamlines quality data collection, reporting, and analysis using Statistical Process Control (SPC) techniques. Enact provides real-time insight into products and processes—on production lines, within individual plants, and across entire enterprises—so manufacturers can make strategic decisions to improve quality, better utilise resources, reduce costs, and enhance performance across their organisations.

Notably, Enact’s advanced features meet the need for heightened safety measures and greater production efficiency. The solution can:

Support a remote and mobile workforce: Cloud-based quality monitoring and analysis keeps employees connected while they work remotely. Quality and plant personnel can react to issues immediately even when they are offsite, enabling them to remain fully operational while reducing the number of at-risk onsite employees.

Maximise productivity of a reduced onsite workforce: Automating routine activities—such as data collection, monitoring, and reporting—helps a limited or reduced workforce stay focused on vital tasks.

Scale with demand: Data-driven insights help pinpoint efficiency and productivity improvements. You can thus protect your bottom line by reducing cost, waste, and giveaway.

Enable rapid enterprise-wide deployment with remote setup: Enact is built for rapid rollout, and you can run new products, change data collections, and make information available across your production lines and plants—instantly.

Maintain product safety and quality: Quality and compliance never take a backseat—even when personnel must switch roles or step up to cover an absence. Enact helps reduce complexity for everyone, from operators to executives.

To accelerate deployment of Enact, InfinityQS engineers will help new clients set up a focused Proof of Concept in 30 days or less, also at no cost.

The offer is now available to new Enact customers, and there is no commitment to buy. Organisations must enroll by June 30, 2020.