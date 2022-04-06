Infineon CoolSiCTM MOSFET for 650V, 1200V, and 1700V at Rutronik

Infineon’s CoolSiC MOSFETs use an optimized, state-of-the-art trench semiconductor process that enables both the lowest losses in the application and the highest reliability in operation. The products, with voltage classes of 1700 V, 1200 V, and 650 V and forward resistances from 27 mΩ up to 1000 mΩ, are ideally suited for integration in applications such as photovoltaic inverters, battery charging, energy storage, motor drives, UPS, auxiliary power supplies and SMPS ab. Infineon’s CoolSiC MOSFETs are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The MOSFETs in discrete packages are ideal for power factor correction (PFC) circuits, bidirectional topologies, and DC-DC converters or DC-AC inverters. They also impress with excellent immunity to unwanted parasitic turn-on effects and low dynamic losses, even at zero volt turn-off voltage in bridge topologies.

Using CoolSiC Trench technology, a flexible parameter set is enabled, which is used to implement application-specific features in the respective product portfolio:

• The 650 V CoolSiC MOSFETs, for example, offer optimized switching behaviour at high currents and low capacitances. They are designed for industrial applications such as servers, telecommunications, and motor drives.

• The 1200 V MOSFET range is suitable for both industrial and automotive applications such as on-board chargers/PFC, auxiliary inverters, and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

• The flyback typology characterizes the 1700V variant, which makes it ideal for use in energy storage systems, fast charging of electric vehicles, power management (SMPS), and solar energy system solutions.

Less offers more

Infineon’s EiceDRIVER offers a range of selected driver ICs that meet the requirements of extremely fast SiC MOSFET switching. Combined, the CoolSiC products enable improved efficiency, reduced cooling requirements, space and weight savings, part count reduction, and increased system reliability with a longer lifetime at lower system cost.

Features:

• Low component capacitances

• Temperature-independent switching and low conduction losses, especially under part-load conditions

• Intrinsic diode with low reverse recovery charge

• Threshold-free on-state characteristics; threshold voltage Vth > 4 V

• Excellent gate oxide reliability

• IGBT compatible drive (+18 V)

• Short circuit and avalanche robustness

• Higher frequency operation

For more information about Infineon’s CoolSiC MOSFETs and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com.