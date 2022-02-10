Industry experts help Nineteen Group build a new world of events

Nineteen Group says that it is rewriting the rules of industrial exhibitions, bringing the UK a festival of British manufacturing and engineering innovation.

To help it achieve these ambitious aims, Nineteen Group has formed an Advisory Board of UK experts. With experience from across industry, trade associations, professional bodies, government and academia, these talented professionals bring together many years of collective experience to help shape a programme of radically new events.

The Board has already had its first major success, helping put together Manufacturing & Engineering Week, a four-day festival combining an exciting digital programme and live co-located exhibitions.

Taking place at the NEC between 7th and 10th June 2022, Manufacturing & Engineering Week has been designed to help UK businesses adopt the latest innovations to tackle the key issues they face.

Stephen Phipson CBE, chief executive, MAKE UK is the current chair of the Advisory Board. He said: “There has never been a more important time for our sector to pull together and to work together, to create a shared agenda, help promote and encourage manufacturing and engineering innovation, and see our sectors grow and Manufacturing and Engineering Week will do exactly that.

“I am delighted to be part of the M&E Week Advisory Board and that MAKE UK are a partner for this ground-breaking event.”

MAKE UK champions and celebrates British manufacturing and manufacturers. Representing 20,000 UK manufacturers, MAKE UK focuses on creating a supportive environment in which they can thrive, innovate and compete.

Following on the heels of Manufacturing and Engineering Week, the Advisory Board will shape the direction and content of Nineteen Group’s future exhibitions and events to ensure they continue to innovate and meet the changing expectations of exhibitors and visitors.

Natig Asadullaev, event director of M&E Week, said: “We are delighted to be working with industry leaders to focus our content programme and direction. With their expertise and experience, we can ensure that our events are of the highest quality and truly benefit participating companies.”

Selected from well-known experts in their field, Advisory Board members are also recommended by their peers and are often senior people in their respective organisations.

As part of Nineteen Group’s support for diversity and promoting women in engineering, half of the Advisory board is made up of prominent women in their respective fields.

Manufacturing & Engineering Week is also supported by many other leading organisations, including: the Women’s Engineering Society – an organisation that promotes women’s education in engineering; the Institute of Export and International Trade – the professional body for importers and exporters; Napier – a B2B technology PR and marketing agency; the Institution of Mechanical Engineers; the Manufacturing Technology Centre – set up to bridge the gap between academia and industry; the Advanced Propulsion Centre – facilitates funding for low-carbon emission powertrains; High Value Manufacturing Catapult – helps new concepts become commercial; Innovate UK – a public body that promotes innovation; Made Smarter UK – helps grow manufacturing through digital technologies; and the UK government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Current members of the Advisory Board are:

Stephen Phipson CBE (CEO, Make UK); Eric Wilkinson (CEO, Cambridge Consultants); Rosa Wilkinson (Communications Director, HVM Catapult); Libby Meyrick (CEO, Institution of Engineering Designers); Andrew Burrows (Director, PA Consulting); Richard Watkins (Group Marketing Director, MTC); Chris Courtney (Director, Innovate UK); Dr Jenifer Baxter CEng FIMechE (Non-Executive Director, Industry Wales); Clare Porter (Head of Manufacturing, Dept for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy); Philippa Oldham CEng MIMechE (Stakeholder Engagement Director, Advanced Propulsion Centre)

If you would like to join the panel of experts, please get in touch at enquiries@mandeweek.co.uk