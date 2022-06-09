Industrial specification TFT displays designed to provide excellent cost performance

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has made available a comprehensive range of industrial specification 10.1-inch TFT display modules that are suitable for use in a broad range of industry sectors, applications, and operating environments.

Available in a range of resolutions including 800 x 600 pixels (SVGA), 1024 x 600 pixels (WSVGA), and 1280 x 800 pixels (WXGA), the line-up of 10.1-inch display modules feature traditional 4:3 and widescreen 16:9 aspect ratios.

In-plane switching (IPS) is said to enable exceptional optical performance, wide viewing angles and highly consistent colour reproduction is also available on selected 10.1-inch TFT displays. Brightness specifications of 300cd/m² up to high luminance 1000cd/m² versions are supported with long-lifetime LED backlights. For extreme operating environments, an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +85°C is also available.

Justin Coleman, display business manager, RDS said: “Review Display Systems can now design-in, support and supply, a wide range of cost-effective 10.1-inch TFT display modules with a variety of on-board features and value-add options. The product range enables engineers to enhance, upgrade and add new features to their products without the need to redesign their mechanical fixtures and fittings, or change the electronics driving the display. The widescreen 10.1-inch TFT display module continues to be an increasingly popular choice for many industrial-based, user interface applications and provides excellent cost performance.”

A choice of data interfaces includes 24-bit RGB, 6-bit and 8-bit LVDS, and MIPI (Mobile Industry Processor Interface) which enable support for a colour palette of up to 16.7 million colours. Interconnect options include ZIF (zero insertion force) and FFC (flat flexible cable) and connectors.

To aid and assist the development and implementation of graphical user interfaces, resistive and multi-touch projected capacitive (PCap) touch screen options are also available.

Review Display Systems’ design and development team can provide comprehensive technical support and advice to ensure that the optimum display solution can be provided. With a broad range of product options available, continuity of supply and product longevity can be assured.

