Industrial Shields automation products now available from Distrelec

Distributor of electronic and technical components Distrelec is bringing to the market leading brand Industrial Shields, a developer and supplier of automation solutions based on Open Source Hardware. Distrelec will be offering Industrial Shields’ large range of industrial automation products based on boards such as Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and ESP32.

Industrial Shields provides cost-efficient Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) compared to other automation brands. In addition, whilst most automation suppliers charge a software fee on top of their hardware, Industrial Shields offers open source software free of charge. These products suit multiple applications and markets, with a growing interest in monitoring and digitisation solutions experienced in recent months.

Industrial Shields moved to a new facility earlier this summer, which is triple the size of its previous one. This will help improve internal processes to be more competitive, and to create stricter quality controls. Industrial Shields also boasts a 24/7 technical assistance as well as a very active members community, ensuring technical questions are answered promptly.

Innovations

An Industrial Shields Raspberry Pi PLC industrial automation controller is now available from Distrelec. This device unifies three elements into one: it features a PC with high processing power, a router with multiple communication options and a PLC. This hardware is ideal for monitoring solutions, or the implementation of predictive maintenance, quality improvement, supply chain optimisation and many similar applications that generate and process huge volumes of data.

Another product stocked by Distrelec is the Industrial Shields ESP32 dual core PLC, which is suitable for a variety of automation projects. The dual core of the ESP32 enjoys great processing power and management capacity, meaning it can manage the input and output part with one core, and all the communications part with the other core.

Distrelec also brings to the market Industrial Shields’ M-Duino with LoRA, an Arduino-based industrial controller with LoRa communication. Suitable applications include those in the industrial field, to a whole range of Smart City solutions, smart rural, home automation, and resource management applications (such as water, gas, electricity and so on).

On record

“In the automation sector, open source solutions are making their way into industrial applications” explained Albert Prieto, CEO of Industrial Shields. “We believe there is still a long way to go, as with open source software. From Industrial Shields, we have made a significant investment in the research and development of new products, which has allowed us to stand out from competitors and become a global benchmark in the industrial open source technology sector.”

Albert Prieto continues: “Our primary goal is to help our customers to be more competitive through secure and reliable industrial technology, based on open source. We have multiplied by 30 the number of references in our catalogue; this has allowed us to expand the possibilities offered by our products and the type of projects in which our equipment can be implemented.”

Charlotte Kennedy, head of category management at Distrelec, added: “We are delighted to be adding the innovate Industrial Shields product range to our portfolio. Our customers’ needs are front and centre when it comes to deciding what new brands and products we offer, and we believe Industrial Shields will be a hit for open source advocates.”

