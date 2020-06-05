Industrial Point of Load Power taken to a new level with 500W Waterproof ZeroCabinet from PULS Power

Flexible, Reliable, Durable, Decentralised Power Supplies

The revolutionary ZeroCabinet from PULS Power, the specialist manufacturer of high reliability DIN-Rail power supplies, meets the growing need for flexible, modular power systems for machine building and process engineering. Decentralisation of system components has proven to be an important factor in modern system planning as it simplifies installation, enables expansion and reformatting of systems, and simplifies maintenance. In addition, conventional control cabinets can be replaced by smaller versions or even removed completely.

The ZeroCabinet from PULS is a new type of power supply that was developed specifically for this environment. A decentralised power supply with protection to class IP54, IP65 or IP67 that is available ex stock, is easy to install and flexible enough to meet the diverse requirements of modular factory automation.

Traditional industrial systems designed with a central IP20 rated power supply will have long cable runs to peripheral devices in the field and will require costly large cross-section cables to minimise losses. It is also common for such a power supply to be over specified to compensate for any potential cable losses. ZeroCabinet is the alternative to a power supply in a centralised control cabinet. It provides an energy efficient, point of load, modular system structure which is simple to expand and maintain.

Two versions of the PULS ZeroCabinet are available both offering either 300W or 500W power output.

The high-power singe DC output Basic series ZeroCabinet, which can be connected in parallel to increase total output power or form an N+1 redundant system using integrated high efficiency MOSFET decoupling (Oring).

The eFused series which may be specified with up to 4 current-limited DC outputs and may be configured for NEC Class 2 circuits. This power supply simplifies the implementation of selective power distribution, protection and monitoring directly in the field. The eFused series is a space-saving power supply system featuring integrated current-limited outputs and is a real alternative to a power supply unit with an external electronic protection module. Special features include staggered output activation, protection of sensitive loads through prioritised outputs and selective shutdown in the event of a fault.

PULS ZeroCabinet power supplies may be used for the decentralised supply of 1-phase or 3-phase systems and machines and feature a no potting Eco-friendly modular design which may be specified with IP54, IP65 or IP67 for reliable protection against ingress of dust and water.

Key features include an LED interface providing system status and immediate diagnosis in the field, output voltage and the current-limited outputs (eFused series) may be monitored and set directly via the LED interface and the push buttons on the front of the device or remotely via IO-Link. Various connector options enable the power supply to be installed flexibly and directly on the machine. DIN-Rail, integrated keyholes or screw mounting with no additional accessories required.

ZeroCabinet is available with input voltage ranges 1-phase 85 – 264V, 1-phase 170 – 264V, 3-phase 320 – 550V, output voltage from 24 – 28VDC, output power 300W or 500W, efficiency

> 95%, an operating temperature range from -25 °C to +55 °C without any loss of performance and has dimensions (WxHxD) of 181 x 183 x 57mm.

The potential applications of PULS ZeroCabinet are virtually limitless and include modular applications in the field of conveyor systems, storage technology, robotics, control systems and materials handling.

Marco van der Linden, UK Country Manager, for PULS comments, “Our new ZeroCabinet decentralised power supply offers designers of industrial systems a cost and space saving alternative to conventional power distribution. ZeroCabinet makes it possible to use shorter and smaller cross-section cables which reduces both the cost of cabling and of its installation. In addition, an all-in-one device can be used instead of several components simplifying system design and reducing inventory.”

For more information on PULS ZeroCabinet visit https://www.pulspower.com/products/din-rail-power-supplies/ip54-ip65-ip67-power-supplies/ call +44 1525 841001, email

sales@puls.co.uk or visit www.pulspower.com