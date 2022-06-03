Increased range of fibre optic connectors, adapters and cables available from Cliff Electronics

Cliff Electronics, a specialist in the design, development and manufacture of connectors and test equipment have increased their range of optical connectors, cables and accessories suitable for many applications from high quality audio and broadcast systems, AV installations, automation, instrumentation, data and IT connectivity, medical equipment, instrumentation, industrial control, data acquisition and other high bandwidth signal connections.

Optical connectivity is virtually unaffected by electrical noise when transmitting and receiving digital signals and is rapidly becoming a standard feature of HDTV, high-quality audio equipment including portable products and IT systems.

Cliff Electronics optical jacks are available as single or dual optical transmitter/receiver versions with right-angle PCB mounting and a self-tapping screw hole for panel mounting. All conform to the EIAJ/JEITA rectangular standard CP-1210, RC-5720 and JIS C5974-1993 F05 standards for digital audio interfaces including fibre-optic interconnections. Standard and low-profile versions are available, and three models replace a plug-in cover with a convenient hinged shutter to protect against contamination.

Electrical specification of Cliff’s optical jacks is; supply voltage -0.5 to 7.0V maximum, input voltage -0.5 to +0.5V maximum, operating temperature -20 to +70ºC and soldering temperature 260ºC maximum.

Fibre Optic Connectors are also available in Cliff’s Feedthrough connector series. SC Simplex, LC Duplex, TOSLINK EIAJ and now also the increasingly specified MTP brand MPO type fibre-optic connection options are available in plastic or rugged metal shells. Designed to fit into the industry standard 24mm diameter XLR connector panel cutout, this simplifies panel design and manufacture and improves end product aesthetics. Fibre-optic FeedThrough connectors may also be supplied pre-assembled into 19” rack panels to simplify and speed up system assembly.

To accompany their optical connector range Cliff also manufactures moulded molded optical lead assemblies (TOSLINK cables) for use with optical jacks. The TOSLINK (Toshiba Link) Optical Audio Data Cables conform to a standard, optical fibre, fiber,digital, audio interface and are available in 1.5 and 2.5 metre lengths. Lead terminals conform to the EIAJ/JEITA rectangular standard CP-1201, RC-5720 and JIS C5974-1993 F05 standards for digital audio interfaces including fibre-optical fiber-optical interconnections.

Completing the Cliff Fibre-Optic product range is an adapter providing a 3.5mm jack connection from a TOSLINK cable termination.

John Hall, managing director of Cliff Electronics, said: “Optical connectors are virtually unaffected by noise when transmitting and receiving signals and have been adopted as standard in many applications, including Professional Audio and Visual mixing desks and high-end consumer Audio applications and Telecom and Data Centres. Our wide range of feedthrough connector and jack options allow us to provide best-fit solutions for OEMs and Systems Integrators.”

