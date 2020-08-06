Increased Demand for OKW’s CARRYTEC Medical Handheld Enclosures

During the Coronavirus pandemic OKW is seeing rising interest in its medical electronic enclosures – notably its CARRYTEC handheld cases.

CARRYTEC is ideal for medical diagnostics, therapy and laboratory devices, emergency systems, monitoring and alarms. Other applications include test and measurement, communications, mobile terminals, data collection, smart factory, machine building, construction, agriculture and forestry.

Robust CARRYTEC features an integrated handle with a comfortable soft-grip TPE insert. The handle is located above the centre of gravity for balanced carrying. This grip also makes CARRYTEC easy to manoeuvre when the unit is mounted (inverted) on a suspension arm or trolley.

CARRYTEC’s large surface area can accommodate a large touchscreen or membrane keypad. There is ample depth for interfaces (which are protected by recessed areas on the underside).

CARRYTEC can be specified in either ABS (UL 94 HB) or UV-stable ASA+PC-FR (UL 94 V-0). The enclosures are available in three sizes – S (222 x 205 x 80 mm), M (270 x 247 x 91 mm), L (348 x 303 x 117 mm) plus an M Slim (270 x 247 x 42 mm) version for tablets. There are two standard colours: off-white (RAL 9002) and lava grey. Prices start at £48.

Accessories include zipped side cases for diagnostic probes, sensors and cables; desk/wall stations for charging and data transfer; battery compartment kits (5 x 1.5V AA); holding clamps for tubes (bed frames) and medical rails (ISO 19054); shoulder straps with eyelet brackets; seals for IP 54 ingress protection; contacts for stations and PCB mounting screws.

The enclosures and their base stations can be supplied fully customised. Services include CNC machining, custom colours, lacquering, printing of parts and labels, laser marking, decor foils, EMC shielding, installation and assembly.

Visit the OKW website for more information: https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Plastic-enclosures/Carrytec.htm