Increase output with automated labelling

Save up to 5 minutes per label printjob: Automate labelling to remove intermediate exports or data retyping from your production process.

Are you retyping label data or using intermediate data exports? Increase production output by improving label data quality while printing labels at greater speed on fixed or flexible locations with automated label printing directly from your ERP.

Increase label data quality: avoid costly labelling errors by using data directly from a single source of authority, which can be a simple spreadsheet, a complete ERP-system, or anything in between

avoid costly labelling errors by using data directly from a single source of authority, which can be a simple spreadsheet, a complete ERP-system, or anything in between Increase labelling speed: remove the need to retype data and save up to 5 minutes per label printjob

remove the need to retype data and save up to 5 minutes per label printjob Great printing flexibility: print on a wide range of professional label printers on fixed locations or anywhere with wifi-acces

See the infographic and find out how you can implement automated labelling!

Why automate? Read our case example “Fully automated label printing in PCB manufacturing”.

Find out how you can implement automated labelling in 5 simple steps!

BRADY U.K.

Wildmere Industrial Estate

Banbury, Oxon OX16 3JU

Tel: +44 (0) 1295 228 288

Fax: +44 (0) 1295 228 219

csuk@bradycorp.com

www.brady.co.uk