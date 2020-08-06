Incap Electronics – Let the Electronics Invasion Be With You! 

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and one-stop-shop in electronics manufacturing services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 1,300 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

The roots of Incap go back in history all the way to 1985, when the company was registered into a trade register with the name Teknoinvest. The company named “Incap” was born in 1992 through the merger of three development companies.

In 2020, Incap acquired 100% ownership of AWS Electronics Group, an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider specialized in high complexity services with production facilities in the UK and Slovakia. Through this acquisition, Incap widened its portfolio into the UK and Central Europe and strengthened its position in geographical areas such as the USA and South-East Asia.

Stronger market position through strategic acquisition

Through the acquisition, Incap has improved its service and product offering to existing customers, widened the customer base, entered into new market segments and gained geographic presence.

Incap has gained a new strategic foothold especially in the UK and Central Europe and has strengthened their position in the USA and South-East Asia. The production facilities in the UK and Slovakia complement Incap’s production facilities located in Estonia and India. In particular, this has widened the commercial prospects between the UK and India. The acquisition also balanced Incap’s customer portfolio both in numbers and industrial segments.

Full turn-key product supply close to European market

Incap’s factory in UK, based in Newcastle-under-Lyme, provides full turn-key product supply including PCBAs, electro-mechanical assembly, cable and wire harness assembly alongside a dedicated standalone rapid prototyping facility (Fast Track) and maintain, repair and overhaul services (MRO).

Incap’s factory in the UK has experience in manufacturing since 1974. The factory has grown rapidly over the last 10 years through significant investment and expansion. With a customer led focus it has developed its technical capability and broadened its international footprint to become one of Europe’s leading EMS providers. The factory has 4,400 square meters of total floor space and customers from global companies with operations in Europe, Asia and North America. The facility also has over 20 years of experience in the defence, security and aerospace markets.

Modern manufacturing services, from prototypes to global mass production

Incap’s factories are specialized in manufacturing electronics, electromechanical products and final assemblies. Up-to-date capacity of the units corresponds well with the technology need and growing demand of customers in industrial electronics. The volumes of product entities and box-build products are increasing steadily, with more added value for the customer.

High-class services for globally operating customers

Total floor space: 4,400 sqm in the UK, 7,300 sqm in Estonia, 11,000 sqm in India, 5,200 sqm in Slovakia

Fast and flexible manufacturing of versatile products

Technologically advanced and cost-effective production capacity close to markets

Incap – Agile, Flexible, Efficient

Incap´s flexible operational model enables the company to work with a diverse customer base.

Customers want to have their products manufactured at reasonable costs. In order to be competitive, Incap operates with great efficiency without wasting any financial or human resources. This thinking is a part of Incap´s culture.

As the customer’s needs may change fast, depending on the market demand, Incap provides flexibility. Incap´s capacity can easily be adjusted to varying quantities and varying product mixture. Flexible machinery that can easily be replaced or upgraded according to the project and Incap´s team’s will to serve the customers in the best way.

Incap´s customers also value fast decision-making and a short time to market. That’s where agility comes in, as the organization is lean and can react quickly to customer’s needs – be it a new product introduction or changes in the manufacture of present product.

Certified quality

Alongside with the core EMS market demand of On Time Delivery, Quality and Cost efficiency, customers expect their partners to be able to adjust into continuous change. That is how Incap develops and runs its operations.

International quality management system ISO 9001

Environmental management system ISO 14001

Occupational health and safety management system ISO 45001:2018

Certificate for manufacturing medical devices according to quality management system ISO 13485

Automotive industry quality management system IATF 16949:2016

