In stock at Powell Electronics are highly reliable SPMAX power & signal connectors for rugged applications from Positronic

Now available through Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial, are highly reliable power and signal SPMAX connectors from Positronic. Designed for space, satellite, commercial air as well as military applications, the devices benefit from a slim precision machined shell, very good EMI/RFI protection and feature a very wide operating temperature range from -55°C up to +175°C (ensured by liquid crystal polymer (LCP) insulators).

Available in three sizes: XS, S, M (46, 68 and 96 mm in length), SPMAX connectors combine many contact sizes in a single connector, including #12, #16, #18, and #22 contacts. Furthermore, twenty-one different layout configurations are available, making SPMAX devices compatible with a variety of systems and equipment.

Compatible with EN4165 and ESA/ESCC-3401 requirements, the components are rated up to 35A per contact at 30°C temperature rise, making them capable of handling high power loads. Another standout feature is their integral blind mating capability, allowing for up to 2mm of offset. This makes the connectors easier to connect in tight spaces or in situations where visibility is limited.

SPMAX connectors are available with machined contacts in crimp, solder, or press-fit termination options, giving customers great flexibility. Hardware options include angle brackets, board locks, jackscrews, and a quick-locking system. In addition, SPMAX components offer sequential mating and selective loading, making them an ideal solution for demanding applications.

