In-house manufacturing enables Danisense to meet increased industry needs for accurate current sense transducers resulting in 50%+ business growth

Key points:

Danisense still supplying customers on normal lead times

EV and other markets drive company growth to over 50%

Headcount doubled and manufacturing streamlined

Taastrup, Denmark, October 2021…Currently the electronics industry worldwide is still facing component shortages resulting in long lead-times and in some cases, dramatic increases in prices. However, Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, is still able to supply customers within normal lead times, thanks to the company’s in-house manufacturing, well-established supply chains and long experience. This is having a positive effect on Danisense’s business, and the company is on track to grow revenues by over 50% in 2021.

Comments Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: ”One of our key markets is EVs, so we were well aware of the fast move to electrification and what that would mean both for the need for increased testing and also the likelihood of component shortages. Therefore, we anticipated the current challenging situation and increased our inventory well in advance, so now we can now still supply our customers within normal lead times. We have seen similar cycles before, such as in 2008/2009 when there was a big collapse followed by a string recovery, so we were well-prepared.”

Danisense continues to invest, developing all aspects of its business to be able to respond to the needs of its diverse customer base. Headcount has more than doubled in the last two years, especially in R&D, and the factory has been completely re-organised to streamline manufacturing.

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and outstanding DC stability.

