IMRAK 19” cabinets from Verotec are market leaders

Verotec’s IMRAK 1400 Series racking system gives users, 19” rack system configurers and installers unparalleled features and options that have made it the market-leading electronics rack across many applications and installed environments for many years. IMRAK is far more than a basic rack, its design attributes and wealth of features means that it is used anywhere from ships’ decks to data centres, from harsh industrial environments to broadcast studios, telecoms and cutting-edge research organisations.

Configurability and strength are IMRAK’s key features. The construction consists of welded top and base frames for stability, strength and rigidity; the verticals are bolted to the two end frames to form the basic structure. Available in many combinations of height, width and depth, IMRAK has standard sizes to suit the great majority of requirements. The static load rating is 500kg, and at full load the design ensures that there is no structural deformation, tilting or instability. Built-in features such as adjustable 19” panel mountings, which are available with or without additional mountings to the rear for chassis trays and cable distribution and management channels, sliding shelves, chassis trays. For 800mm wide racks, the 19” panel mountings can be mounted to reducing cable channels that preserve the 19” width for front panels and also provide cable distribution space up each side of the rack. Various cable entry options, through the base, through dedicated panels below reduced height front or rear doors and through the top cover are available as standard.

When assembling the populated rack, good all-round access is provided with removable front and rear doors and latch-shut side panels. Other thoughtful design points include plain and ventilated top covers, top-mounting fan trays that are outside the useable U height and pre-installed mountings for optional screw-in lifting eyes. In the base, castors and bolting down brackets can be fitted together, enabling the completed unit to be positioned before being safely secured to the floor. This is a particular benefit for shipborne applications, where bolting down to the deck is essential.

