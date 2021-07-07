Impulse Embedded Announces New IIoT Gateway for Hazardous Environments from Axiomtek

Impulse Embedded a provider of industrial computing systems and solutions announces the impeding release of the ICO300-83M: ATEX/C1D2 IIoT Gateway System for Hazardous Environments from Axiomtek.

The ATEX/Class 1 Div. 2 certified rugged fanless gateway system, which has been designed with harsh environments in mind, supports 5G high-speed low latency cellular connectivity in remote locations and combines diverse I/O with flexible communication options. The Gateway includes many industrial features such as wide 9V to 36V DC power input, an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, and is supplied in a compact and robust DIN-Rail mountable enclosure.

The ICO300-83M IIoT Gateway is suitable for use in the Oil and Gas industry which is recognised as being one of the most hazardous environments that embedded computers can be integrated into. Whilst ATEX Zone 2 specifies that during normal operation there is only a chance of flammable materials being present in the atmosphere, it is not a risk that can be taken by organisations working in the Oil and Gas market. The ICO300-83M has an IP30-rated extruded aluminium and heavy-duty steel construction that is DIN-Rail mountable and compact in size, making it suitable for installation in cabinets located within zones where the risk of exposure to flammable materials is possible.

The ICO300-83M from Axiomtek is powered by the latest low power Intel Atom x5-E3930 processor running at 1.3GHz, offering fanless yet powerful system performance. This industrial gateway device has a range of features to facilitate the interconnectivity between device-level IoT and the base system and has a wide range of I/O including six isolated RS-232/422/485 serial ports, 16-bit isolated digital I/O and two USB3.0 ports, which are all front-accessible for installation into cabinets and tight spaces. The ICO300-83M is flexible in its options for comms and is packed with connectivity to meet the demands of almost any environment. It comes with three Gigabit Ethernet ports, a full-size miniPCIe slot for LTE or Wi-Fi modules plus an M.2 3052 B-key slot for 5G cellular connectivity.

Matt Lundberg, Technical Lead, Industrial IoT at Impulse Embedded, comments, “Having the capability to install high-speed 5G modules is not only important from a future-proofing perspective, but it also provides systems with a substantial increase in speed and a huge reduction in latency, as low as 1ms down from the 40ms available on existing 4G technologies. This improvement means that information gathered by sensors can be transmitted and received in almost real-time allowing for decisions to be made and acted on much more quickly.”

Impulse Embedded can fully configure the ICO300-83M to customer’s exact specifications in their UK based engineering facility with a wide choice of memory, storage, peripheral cards and embedded operating system. Impulse Embedded create reliable, repeatable, and revision-controlled systems aimed toward reducing overall project costs and development time. With an experienced team of in-house engineers and specialists, all with decades of experience, Impulse Embedded can provide fully deployable embedded computing solutions straight out of the box.